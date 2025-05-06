'Big kaboom': Explosion severely damages home in Westland, no one hurt

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Westland home was nearly torn in half after an explosion Monday evening, officials said.

It happened around 6:50 p.m. at home on Calhoun Court near the intersection of Merriman Road and Michigan Avenue.

“It was like the loudest thing I've ever heard," said James Braye, who moved in the area a few week.

See Chopper 7 video of the aftermath below:

Chopper 7 over house explosion in Westland

No one was injured, officials at the scene said. They said the home was being renovated after a family recently moved out. No one, including workers, were inside at the time.

“I just seen this flicker of light, like lighting and big kaboom,” neighbor Shayla Juarez said.

Investigators believe the cause of the explosion may be gas related.

“We’ve been told by the owner and neighbors this is a vacant house. Most likely, we're looking at some sort of gas incident,” Westland Fire Department Battalion Chief Brian James said.

Watch nearby surveillance video of when the explosion happened below:

Surveillance video of Westland home explosion

Nearby homes were rattled during the explosion, neighbors said.

“It made us jump forward. We actually jumped to the floor. We didn’t know what was happening. I look next door and I see the house next door to me blew up,” Ricardo Melendez said. “You know what, we’re gonna be up all night thinking about this, having something explode so close to your house.”

After the explosion, Braye said he ran over to help.

“I just saw black smoke and heard the boom and decide to run over,” he said.

Canton fire crews, DTE Energy and Consumers Energy were also at the scene securing the property and making sure residents were safe.

“It would’ve been very devastating if someone was in there because prior, there was a family there with little children and just to think that it would happen with them in it, it would’ve been a really sad situation,” Juarez said.

Officials are continuing to investigate.