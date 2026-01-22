Extreme cold forces Birmingham to cancel winter festival for first time

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — Bitter winter weather is forcing some Michigan communities to cancel outdoor events, while others are embracing the cold and moving forward with their winter celebrations.

For the first time in its history, Birmingham has canceled its annual BRRmingham Blast winter festival due to extreme temperature conditions expected for this weekend.

The festival typically features a 300-foot zip line, food trucks, fire pits, music and other winter activities. The city's shopping district announced the cancellation in a statement.

"Due to extreme temperature conditions forecasted this Saturday, January 24, 2026, the BRRmingham Blast is canceled," the statement read. "There are more exciting events to come in 2026!"

Local residents expressed mixed feelings about the cancellation.

"It makes sense. It's kind of dangerous to be outside too long, but hopefully we get a chance to experience it next year," Mariam Fuller of Royal Oak said.

Mary Kurrie of Royal Oak supported the decision saying organizers are "trying to be mindful" and keep residents safe.

The cancellation is also impacting local businesses that rely on the festival for winter foot traffic.

"With traffic being down, this winter blast (festival) would have been nice to have because it would have created some activity. It's unfortunate. It would have been a nice shot in the arm for local businesses," James Esshaki, owner of Brooklyn Pizza & Bar, said.

Spiro Liras, owner of Bakehouse 46, said his business had planned for the festival.

"We take a little bit of bigger hit than normal, but you know, no one has a crystal ball," Liras said. "I'd like to scream out to the public, just put on an extra layer and get here. Let's keep it going instead of canceling."

While Birmingham canceled its event, Detroit's Fire & Ice Festival is moving forward despite the frigid forecast.

"We know it's going to be cold this weekend. The whole purpose of Fire & Ice Festival is to embrace winter and celebrate the outdoors," Marc Pasco from the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy said.

The Detroit event will feature fire dancers, the lighting of a fire tower, heated tents, outdoor fireplaces and organizers plan to provide hand warmers and gloves for participants.

"So, we're just encouraging people to come on down and make the best of it. Embrace it and have some fun," Pasco said.

Detroit's Fire & Ice Festival is on Saturday, Jan. 24 from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 25 from noon to 6 p.m.

