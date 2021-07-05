Extreme heat arrives for the holiday

Here comes the heat just in time for the 4th of July Holiday. Temps are expected to reach the low 90s on July 5th but the humidity will be pretty high as well. This will create a heat index of 94° - 98° around Metro Detroit.

Mike Taylor Extreme Heat

Mike Taylor Hometown Heat Index

With the heat close to dangerous levels be sure to stay hydrated and seek shade often. Don't leave pets in the car without running A/C since it could be deadly for them.

Mike Taylor Heat Dangers

Short Lived Heatwave

Temps will only be near the 90s until Wednesday. By then a slow moving cold front will cross through Metro Detroit bring the chance of showers and storms - cooling us down and bring some needed rain. By Thursday temps will be closer to normal with highs near 80.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

