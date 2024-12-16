Eyes on the skies: Experts explain recent drone sightings as some are anxious

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Drones in the sky have been creating a lot of buzz lately. There have been drone sightings recently along the country's east coast, and some folks on social media say they might have seen some across metro Detroit as well.

So, how much of a concern is this?

At Detroit-based startup Airspace Link, President and CEO Michael Healander told me that the state-of-the-art facility is the air traffic controller for unmanned aircraft systems, or better known as drones.

"I'm concerned in a sense that people are not prepared to understand what's happening in the air space. People are launching more drones and police drones and sheriff's drones and now, it's become a spectacle," Healander said.

In the last few weeks alone, social media has lit up with sizable unidentified drone sightings. In some cases, it's causing hysteria. It's something Healander has been closely watching.

"Some of them are drones, some we don't know what they are. Most of the time when they are looking at drones in these videos and pictures, they are manned aircraft," Healander said.

Regarding the drone sightings in New Jersey, the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI said in a joint statement, in part:

"We have no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national security or public safety threat or have a foreign nexus. Investigation continues to determine whether the reported drone flights are actually drones or are instead manned aircraft or otherwise inaccurate sightings."

I asked Healander why he thinks people are feeling anxious about the drones, especially the unidentified ones.

"Because there is not a good answer at each level of government," Healander said.

In Southeast Michigan, I reached out to Homeland Security Investigations' Detroit office, which said they are not investigating any alleged drone sightings in the area.

As for alleged drone sighting over the Ford Rouge Complex, the Dearborn Police Department says there is no active investigation.

Meanwhile in Taylor, Sgt. Steven Kish, who serves in the Taylor police unit, says many still need to familiarize themselves with the technology.

"What's legal? What's not legal? What they are? Everyone sees lights in the sky and freak out," Kish said.

While Kish is not allowed to shoot down drones flying illegally with a firearm, there are ways to mitigate threats to public safety.

"I can locate the drone, but then locating the operator could be a different story. 'Cause sometimes these operators, they're not directly outside under the drone," Kish said.

In September, Green Day's concert at Comerica Park in Detroit was briefly halted due to a drone flying near the band. Healander showed me how his technology helped.

He showed me the bath of the drone including where it took off and landed from. His team shared the information with law enforcement.

"And now they have access to this platform," Healander said.

Now, Healander says education is key, so if you own a drone, ensure you are always up to date with the rules and regulations. And of course, if you see any suspicious drone activity, contact law enforcement right away.