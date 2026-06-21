EyesOn Design car show celebrates 39 years of Father's Day tradition and vision charity

The 39th annual Eyes on Design car show at Ford House brought together 175 carefully selected vehicles under this year's theme of power and elegance — but for one father and son, the event represents something far more personal than a love of automobiles.

Steve Pasteiner has served as a judge and announcer at Eyes on Design since the event began. His youngest son, Eric, has volunteered alongside him every year since the inception of the show. For the Pasteiners, the annual event has become a nearly four-decade Father's Day tradition.

"Some of the favorite memories are helping them work on cars, you know, growing up, you know, running tools for them, holding this, or actually... getting the hands dirty and working alongside of them," Eric Pasteiner said.

Steve Pasteiner said his son's passion for cars took root early.

"I have pictures on my phone that I carry of when he was five, six years old, and standing next to one of the cars that we both loved and he grew up with, and that love prevails," he said.

Beyond the Father's Day tradition, Eyes on Design carries a deeper charitable mission. Christos Rostemis, a member of the event's Vehicle Selection Committee, said the show raises awareness and funding for the visually impaired.

"It's just a wonderful charity that brings people out and aware of the things that visually impaired people can do. We also have, the charity helps visually impaired people to see better. We're doing symposiums that unite the sensors on cars with sensors that can be used to help people see in the future," Rostemis said.

One of the show's most distinctive features involves visually impaired participants — called visioneers — who judge the vehicles by touch.

"We have visioneers that come through and judge the cars. They're visually impaired. They judge them with gloved hands, and that is a unique part of our show. They judge them by feel. It's an amazing thing to watch," Rostemis said.

Around 50 judges participated this year, including seven visually-impaired award winners across several categories. Donations are collected through ticket sales and sponsorships, while participating vehicles are invited exclusively by the selection committee based on the annual theme.

Steve Pasteiner said the cause resonates deeply with him.

"Sight is probably the greatest treasure that we have, you know," Steve Pasteiner said.

Eric Pasteiner echoed that sentiment, calling for greater public awareness of the event.

"People need to be more aware of this event just to get more cars, more people, more donations in order to help the visually impaired is absolutely fantastic," Eric Pasteiner said.

For the Pasteiners, the day ends the same way it begins — together.

"I get to hang out with this guy, and then when it's over, I still have the cart, we can ride around and look at cars together and appreciate that part of it too," Steve Pasteiner said.

To self-nominate a vehicle for next year's showcase, visit eyesondesign.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

