Fake toll text scam once again targets metro Detroiters over the weekend

(WXYZ) — A text message blast to thousands across metro Detroit this weekend is yet another scam that has Michigan State Police issuing an alert.

Potential victims are being threatened with not paying tolls, even though toll roads do not exist in Michigan.

The text encourages people to scan a QR code or face harsh penalties in Wayne County, and it hit metro Detroiters again over the weekend.

“They can’t do anything to me because I say listen, I don’t want to talk to you anymore," Willie Duncan told me.

“It says State of Michigan and Wayne County. I’ve gotten that," Sheldon Lempert said.

In Oak Park, I showed a copy of the scam that police believe came from overseas to a handful of people who say these schemes are downright devious.

Lempert said he has called law enforcement in the past to verify that what looks fake actually is.

“If I don’t know where it’s coming from, I wouldn’t touch it," Lempert said.

I met up with Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw, who points out that unknown numbers are the first sign of trouble. He says to remember police or courts will never text or email you to collect fines.

“Don’t scan any QR codes. They try to get people because senior citizens are very law-following. They look at it, they see something and think it must be me or something like that," Shaw said.

He told us that State Police want anyone who may have fallen victim to the scam to file a report, but catching international criminals behind these schemes can be difficult.