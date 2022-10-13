Fall fun, Motor City Comic Con and Red Wings among events this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Fall fun is in full swing this weekend in metro Detroit. From haunted attractions to cider mill experiences, there is something to do for all ages.

In addition to fall events, Motor City Comic Con returns for its second event of the year, and the Detroit Red Wings open the regular season at home.

Here's a list of seven things to do this weekend:

Canterbury Halloween Stroll



Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Canterbury Village at 2325 Joslyn Court Lake in Lake Orion

Canterbury Village says it's transforming into "a true Halloween setting," and there will be something to do for all ages. The area is decked out with monsters, skeletons and pumpkins. But at night, we heard ghosts may come out to play. There will also be a spooky carousel house, a tunnel of fun, donuts, cider, food, adult beverages and more.

Cider in the City



Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Beacon Park at 1903 Grand River Avenue in Detroit

The fun of a cider mill is taking over Beacon Park during the annual event. There will be free horse-drawn hayrides, face and pumpkin paintings and lawn games for the entire family. Cider and donuts, pumpkins and caramel apples from Blake's Farm will be available. There will also be food trucks and fall cocktails, craft beer and cider selections from Lumen Detroit.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Montreal Canadians



Friday 7 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings open the regular season at Little Caesars Arena against the Montreal Canadians. Those attending will receive an opening night rally towel.

Eastern Market Brewing Co. 5th Anniversary Party



Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Eastern Market Brewing Co. at 2515 Riopelle Street in Detroit

Eastern Market Brewing Co. is celebrating five years with with live music, beer, food trucks and limited edition merchandise.

Motor City Comic Con



Friday noon to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Suburban Collection Showplace at 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi

For the first time in more than a decade, Motor City Comic Con is returning with a fall event, making it a two-show year. Attendees will see comic book creators, writers and actors. Collectables, gaming merchandise and more will be for sale. All kids are free on Sunday, and kids under 5 are free all weekend.

New Standards Jazz Crawl



Friday and Saturday 6:30 p.m.

Several locations in the Cultural Center Historic District in Detroit

The brand-new Carr Center Performance Studio is being welcomed into Midtown Detroit during this free inaugural event. The event features 13 concerts at eight venues over five days. The lineup includes jazz performers from New York, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles and Detroit. More performances will take place Oct. 20 and Oct. 21 as well as Oct. 28.

Rotten Manor Haunted Attractions



Thursday and Sunday 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. to midnight

Rotton Manor at 13245 Dixie Highway in Holly

A huge Halloween attraction is open in Holly until the end of the month. The attraction is filled with haunted houses, an insane asylum, a haunted forest and more. The attractions last about 35 to 45 minutes. There will also be concession stands, carnival games and a haunted hayride for families to enjoy.

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.