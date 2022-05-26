Fallen soldier honored by sister

DETROIT (WXYZ) — At 28 years old, Michael Thomason lived to serve his country. More than three years after his death, his family continues to honor what he stood for this Memorial Day.

The Army private believed his service in the military was his calling. He was lighthearted, kind and outgoing and also known to be determined and dedicated to defending our country, and freedom around the world.

“He always wanted to help other people. He’d been talking about it since he was little. He wanted to join the military,” says Thomason’s sister Amber Martinez.

Now, she proudly showcases a tattoo to symbolize her love for the young father, who she misses greatly.

Sadly, it was back in April of 2019 that she and the rest of her family learned that Thomason was shot and killed by a fellow soldier serving in Syria.

“Playing with his gun. Doing a dry fire. He said he thought there was no bullets in there,” she says.

The harsh reality has been overwhelmingly painful. Amber finds herself reflecting on happier memories like pictures of Michael’s favorite meals he would send her from the Middle East, prior to his death. This Memorial Day, she’s also asking our community in Southwest Detroit and beyond to never forget the sacrifices being made by those in uniform.

She adds, “People who don’t have military family should really appreciate military more. It’s something that’s hard.”

Amber and her family plan to visit Michael’s gravesite this Memorial Day. They also want the community to know how proud they continue to be of him.

