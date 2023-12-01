False active shooter alarm at Oxford Middle School causes panic, leaves parents rushing to get kids

OXFORD (WXYZ) — At Oxford Middle School Friday morning, students and teachers reportedly heard over the loudspeaker that there was an active dangerous threat in the building.

There were reports that teachers helped students take cover while other students left the building.

School officials said it was a false alarm of the ALICE Mass Notification System.

ALICE (alert, lockdown, inform, counter, evacuate) is active shooter response training system designed for schools and workplace environments.

The false alarm triggered the trauma from the deadly mass shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021.

In part of his statement to Oxford families, Oxford Middle School Principal Brad Bigelow wrote, "I wanted to tell you how incredibly sorry I am for this morning's false alarm that occurred at OMS. Our OMS staff is here to support your family in any capacity as we know this false alarm has impacted our school community. Our building administration, counselors and mental health staff are here to support you and your student in any way that we can."

Superintendent Dr. Vickie L. Markavitch released the following statement:

Dear Oxford Schools Community,

I am writing to inform you of a Mass Notification System/ALICE false alarm incident that occurred this morning at Oxford Middle School. A message was sent immediately to our OMS families.

We understand this could be activating to our entire community as word might spread. It was determined that there was no threat to students and staffs’ safety. We have mental health supports available for our students and staff. We have contacted our alarm security company who will determine the origin of the false alarm.

As always, safety of our staff and students is our top priority. If you have any questions, please contact me.

The situation comes just one day after the community marked two years since the deadly shooting at Oxford High School that left four students dead, six students and one teacher injured.