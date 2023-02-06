Families with relatives in Turkey, Syria worried after massive earthquake

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — We are digging deeper into the fallout of a disastrous earthquake and how it impacts many families in Southeast Michigan.

Horrific images shown around the world have invoked a sense of fear for all those whose friends and relatives have lost lives or suffered injuries in Turkey and Syria.

“It’s human disaster,” said Dr. Yahya Basha, a physician who runs a radiology clinic in Royal Oak.

Basha came to the U.S. from Syria more than 50 years ago and has relatives in both countries that he still has not been able to reach.

“Nephews, cousins, sister. Huge number of people killed or wounded. Hundreds and thousands of homes totally collapsed,” Basha said.

In communities across metro Detroit, families have been constantly checking in with loved ones in Turkey and Syria, along with the work being done by relief agencies.

In part of a statement, the American Red Cross says they are providing “first aid, medical evaluations, food, lifesaving blood, and psychosocial support …"

Samaritas is also assisting families who may need to come to our area to start a new chapter as refugees.

Another Turkish American, Mehmet Bayram, is also speaking out.

“It’s really devastating. It happened in such a wide area. Apparently, it happened on a known fault line where there hasn’t been an earthquake for many years. Unfortunately, they can’t stay in their homes. They are all in friends’ homes, cars etc.,” Bayram said.