Family and friends honor London Thomas on what would have been her 18th birthday

REDFORD, TWP — Friends and family of London Thomas gathered to honor her life on what would have been her 18th birthday. It comes after her body was found weeks after she went missing.

"I'm joyful just because I know it's her birthday and this is what she would have wanted. Any 18-year-old would have loved this," said her mother, Jasma Bennett.

Bennett had to bury London on the same day she gave birth to her.

"It's a waking nightmare to have your child that you carried for 10 full months to be ripped away from you," said Bennett.

London went missing in early April and was last seen in Inkster. Her body was found weeks later in Southfield. Right now, there's no word on her cause of death.

London's father, Cedric Salisbury, says this is the hardest thing his family has had to face.

"We thank everybody who gave us the time to try to find London, we hate that everything happen the way it happen but today we just need justice," said Salisbury.

Michigan State Police is leading the investigation into London's death.

London's 23-year-old boyfriend, Jalen Pendergrass, was named a person of interest in her disappearance but has not been charged in her case.

He has been charged in an unrelated matter that involved filing a false police report in Novi last year.

His mother was arrested and charged for lying to police when it comes to the investigation into London's disappearance.

"We want justice, she didn't deserve that, no child deserves this," said Johnson.

After London's family and friends laid her to rest on Saturday, they held a balloon release in her honor.

Her mother says she wants London to be remembered as someone who loved everyone.

"By this turnout from what you see, her love spread far and wide," said Bennett.

