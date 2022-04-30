Family devastated after young mother killed by speeding driver fleeing Detroit police

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A heartbroken family in Detroit is speaking out after a reckless driver killed a young mother.

Even worse, video footage shows it was all to avoid a traffic stop for speeding.

The McCallum family has been devastated by this incredible loss. The victim, the mother of a 2-year-old boy, was killed by that speeding driver.

“She loved being a mother to her son,” the victim’s mother Karen McCallum said.

Thirty-two-year-old Kendle McCallum died just after midnight on Thursday near 8 Mile Road and Southfield Freeway.

“I can’t wrap my head around what happened. It didn’t have to happen,” Karen McCallum said.

The Wayne County prosecutor has charged 21-year-old Jordan Strawter with the crash that killed Kendle.

Strawter's driving record backs up a history of failing to comply and driving illegally. He was allegedly exceeding 70 mph at the time of the crash.

“This kid is looking for his mom to come home and it’s not going to happen. (We) see him run to the door every day and look because he’s waiting for her to come in, to hear the sound of her keys, to hear the sound of her voice. He doesn’t get that,” the victim’s brother James McCallum said.

Police say a gun was also recovered from the defendant’s vehicle. He and several others hurt remain hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The McCallum family is considering establishing a GoFundMe page to help take care of the Kendle’s 2-year-old son. But right now, they’re asking for prayers from the community.