Family fed up with silence from CPS after violent death of Detroit boy

“Why are these things kept so quiet? Why can’t we be the voice for these children?” says Ashley Belcher. She’s fed up and frustrated. She’s also still grieving the death of her 5-year-old nephew Ethan Belcher.

“If we don’t try to make change now, more kids are going to lose their lives.” says Ashley. Prosecutors say Ethan was found dead January 22nd, after he was beaten and tortured. His brother was also physically assaulted but survived. This all took place according to Ashley, despite an open CPS investigation and many complaints.

“He should be here today,” says Ashley. After Ethan’s death on Spring Garden St. in Detroit, State Senator Jim Runestad spoke out, calling for change. He also introduced new legislation to lift a veil of secrecy, what he called CPS refusing to give answers due to privacy issues. CPS has consistently declined comment.

“The bill I had, said that a legislator can look at individual cases they get complaints on,” says Runestad. Nearly two months later, Runestad says he’s hit a wall, with the head of a committee for oversight, refusing to pursue the bill. 7 Action News called him but he declined an interview, instead sending a statement.

The statement reads:

“The Auditor General is currently doing a review of Michigan’s Child Protective Services with a report that will be issued to the legislature soon. The Senate Oversight Committee will be reviewing the findings of that report and discussing any legislative changes at that time. In regards to additional transparency for CPS, we have requested an analysis of how other states are handling the issue and will discuss that at the same time as the Auditor General’s report.”

In response, 7 Action News asked Runestad to share his thoughts once again.

“Kids are being negatively impacted. Every single year and month. Now they are going to bottle up this bill. How can I possibly let this go on and not keep fighting and fighting for these kids?” Runestad told us. He’s vowing to keep the pressure on.

Ashley is also committed to getting more answers. “I feel like Ethan had to sacrifice himself, in order for something to happen, and somebody to stand up and make a difference,” says Ashley.

