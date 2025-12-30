(WXYZ) — The new year is almost here, and if you're looking for fun ways to celebrate with your family, there's plenty happening around metro Detroit.

Watch Jolie Sherman's video report:

Family-friendly New Year's Eve events happening around metro Detroit

Enchanted Skate at Riley Park Ice Rink

One popular option is the Enchanted Skate at Riley Park Ice Rink in Farmington Hills, which features prizes, crafts, and a scavenger hunt for kids.

"Seeing the kids happy makes it worthwhile and fun, and I look forward to it every year," Melissa Andrade said.

WXYZ-TV

Andrade, assistant to the city manager, said the event is from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and includes two countdowns, one at 9 p.m. and another at midnight.

"Usually, we have the ladder truck from the Farmington Public Safety, and we hoist a ball up there. At midnight, we lower the ball and have a countdown with the community. It's really cool because people surround the whole entire rink for the midnight ball drop," Andrade said.

Detroit Zoo's Zoo Year's Eve Countdown

For families looking to celebrate early, the Detroit Zoo is ringing in the new year with a special tradition at their Field of Lights.

"We do the Zoo Year's Eve Countdown, where right around 8 o'clock or 7:59 p.m. exactly, we begin the countdown, and when the clock strikes 8 p.m., we will ring in the new year with animal noises and sounds and a light show display," Emily O'Hara said.

WXYZ-TV

O'Hara, Senior Director of Guest Experience, said the event is part of their annual holiday light show, known as Wild Lights, where families can enjoy 500 different light displays now through January 4.

The event starts at 5 p.m., and the countdown begins at 7:59 p.m.

Mount Clemens Kids Bash

The city of Mount Clemens is also hosting their annual New Year's Eve Kids Bash at the Discovery Center of Macomb, featuring hands-on activities for kids and families at no cost.

"We have our cave wall open, kids can pretend they're a caveman and paint on the cave wall, face painting. There will also be a balloon artist; these people are very good at what they do," Monika Rittner said.

WXYZ-TV

Rittner, the center's founder, said the community will come together in downtown Mount Clemens for a countdown and fireworks show at 9 p.m.

"We welcome everyone to come down. Kids of all ages can participate and have a great time," Rittner said.

Other events around metro Detroit:

Mike Morse Law Firm "Ride Free NYE"



December 31, 2025, 5:00 p.m. - January 1, 2026, 5:00 a.m.

Statewide (Michigan) - Free Uber vouchers available online

Resolution Ball



December 31, 8:00 p.m.

The Masonic Temple, Detroit

NOON Year's Eve



December 31, 12:00 p.m. (arrive by 11:45 a.m.)

LEGOLAND Discovery Center, 4240 Baldwin Road, Auburn Hills

Special Gym and Swim Night



December 31, 3:00-6:00 p.m.

Troy Community Center, 3179 Livernois Road, Troy



———————————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.