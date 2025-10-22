Family identifies Westland bicyclist killed in crash while riding home from work

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 25-year-old Westland man was killed Tuesday morning when he was struck by a box truck while riding his bicycle in a crosswalk.

Kyle Reames was crossing Warren Road at Wayne Road around 6 a.m. when he was hit by a box truck making a left turn, according to Westland police. The crash occurred during dark and wet conditions as rain moved through the area.

"Kyle was the light in everybody's life. He always brought a smile to everybody's face when he was around," said Heather Udell, Reames' cousin.

Reames was riding home from his overnight shift at Planet Fitness near the intersection of Wayne and Warren roads. Without a driver's license, he relied on his bicycle to commute to work.

"He was only 25 years old, so he had so much life to live," Udell said.

The truck driver stopped at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police. After life-saving efforts, Reames was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

"He always tried to be as cautious as he could and unfortunately, these accidents just happen," Udell said.

Reames graduated from John Glenn High School in 2019 and lived in Westland most of his life. The crash occurred less than 2 miles from his former school.

The tragedy comes just 10 months after Reames lost his father.

"It's only been 10 months for my poor aunt. She's really been struggling just emotionally trying to prepare for life without him, and now having to bury her youngest son, it's something no one ever thinks of," Udell said.

The crash remains under investigation. Reames' family has launched an online fundraiser to help pay for funeral expenses.

“Because my aunt just had to bury my uncle, she isn't financially stable to give him the proper viewing and memorial he deserves,” Udell said. "We were just asking at this time, the community open up their hearts and help us because there's no reason any mother should have to bury their son this young."

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Westland police.

