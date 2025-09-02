HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people — a woman and her 12-year-old son — are dead in what police are investigating as a homicide in Hazel Park.

Late Monday night, police found the mother and son murdered inside a home on Berdeno Avenue, near I-75 and 9 Mile. Police do not have a suspect in custody, but do say they don't believe the public is in danger.

We spoke to a family member overnight, who offered a better understanding of what happened.

WATCH BRITTANY'S VIDEO REPORT BELOW

Family member speaks after woman & 12-year-old son killed in Hazel park

Family members say the victim and her 12-year-old son were supposed to be at a Labor Day party; they were just waiting on someone to pick them up. A close relative who didn't want to be identified right now, said someone at the party was on the phone with the victim when the person they believe is behind the double homicide walked in her front door.

"They were on the phone together while the situation was going down, but it went blank," the family member said. "She said she didn’t hear no screams or anything like that. But she heard the phone go silent...he is 12, like I said, young and innocent. He didn’t have anything to do with this."

Instead of joining his middle school classmates after the holiday break, the Hazel Park school district notified families of resources to aid students dealing with the death of a classmate, letting them know a 12-year-old and his mom were killed on the holiday.

The family member said that the last phone call happened around 4 p.m. on Monday. Shortly after 4 p.m., Hazel Park police said they found the Mom and her son inside the home. They haven't said how they died, only that they sustained injuries from apparent trauma. Police are investigating this as a double homicide, and they are developing suspect information.

Family members believe someone in a relationship with the female victim may be responsible, saying they even got a call from that person while police combed the home, collecting evidence.

"We got some suspicions," the family member told us. "Yea, he called us while we were here on the scene...basically saying he was shopping earlier and he didn’t have - he wasn’t around. We all kept telling her to leave, leave him alone because it wasn't the right situation."

This is all still early in the investigation, but if you have any information, you're asked to call Hazel Park Police. The Hazel Park School District put out a list of resources to call, and said they'll have support staff on hand if your student wants help dealing with the loss.

