Family mourns mom who saved child, plea for suspect's surrender

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are on the hunt for a woman they say hit and killed another woman on purpose with her vehicle.

It happened Sunday night on the city's east side in the 15000 of Manning Street near Hayes Street.

"That's my sister," Tabitha Watson told 7 Action News.

Watson shared photos of better days and the times she shared with her sister Tiffany Watson-Vance.

She became emotional because the memories are now all she has. Tiffany is gone and was said to be an innocent bystander.

Sunday night around 8:30 p.m., someone hit her with a vehicle. Family said she died a hero after pushing her son out of harm's way. Detroit police say the hit was intentional.

"There were two groups gathered there due to some ongoing dispute that they decided to resolve with a fight," Police Chief James White said.

The chief said a woman driving a 2020 gray or silver Nissan Murano rode over the grass, struck the mother of five and took off.

"We will take her into custody. We are going to dedicate everything we got to get her off the street," White vowed.

Investigators said she has a Minnesota license plate that reads FBY 246. Police, along with the victim's family, are pleading for that woman to turn herself in.

"Whoever you are that ran my sister over, I hope you reap what you sow," Watson said.

If you have anyone information, you're urged to call Detroit police or Crimestoppers where you can remain anonymous at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

