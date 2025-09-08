Family of animal control officer frustrated road memorialization hasn't happened

RAISINVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Family members of an animal control officer killed on her way to work said they're frustrated a plan to memorialize a section of M-50 still hasn't come to fruition.

A cross rests at the intersection where Darrian Young, 24, was killed on June 4, 2020. The Monroe County Animal Control officer was killed by a drunken driver while she was on her way to work. Investigators said the other driver, Michele Dropulich of Hudson, blew through a red light and broadsided Young.

Monroe County family awaits memorial for fallen officer

Dropulich, 47, is currently serving a minimum of 17 years in prison.

"She was a sweetheart," Patricia Kirby, Young's grandmother, told 7 News Detroit.

Kirby said she's afraid her granddaughter will be forgotten. At home, Kirby keeps her granddaughter's memory alive with several photos and momentos.

In June of 2021, she said her family was presented with the idea of memorializing a stretch of road in Young's honor. However, she said a bill wasn't introduced until late 2022 when she pushed the issue. Former state Rep. Dale Zorn sponsored the bill.

"And it didn't go anywhere," Kirbry said.

Now, here we are in 2025. Her family is frustrated there's still no "Animal Control Officer Darrian Young Memorial Highway."

Kirby said part of her frustration is that other roads have been named in honor of other fallen officers and first responders since Young's death. The bill reintroduced by state Rep. William Bruck cleared the House and is sitting in the Senate.

State Sen. Joe Bellino sponsored the Senate bill.

"Part of the problem is a lot of Democrats thought she was just a dog catcher that worked for the sheriff not knowing she ran the whole department," he said.

"I think the bill will pass this term. There's been some controversy the last few years about road naming. Who should get it? Should it be a star from Motown or should it just be fallen officers? So, I think we've cleared that up."

When asked what she'd say to lawmakers who come across this story, Kirby replied, "Please, please think about the family involved and let the politics go by the way side. This is absolutely ridiculous that it's taken over four years to get it done. I'm fighting to get it done."

