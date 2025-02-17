Family of four left homeless after fire destroys their Detroit home

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Jayniece and her three kids were left homeless after they watched their Detroit home go up in flames over two weeks ago.

She told me she's grateful her family was able to escape unscathed, but all of their belongings perished in the fire, leaving them only with the clothes on their back.

"My belongings, my wallet, my phone — I don't have anything," Jayniece said. "This house caught on fire due to wiring, not 'cause of me."

She explained to me they had temporary housing through the American Red Cross, but they would only cover about three days of housing. So, when her time ran out with Red Cross, she dried up her bank account paying for hotels and a rental car because all of the shelters she called were at maximum capacity.

"It was no luck for her, no luck for me. We were calling everywhere," Jayniece said.

With nowhere left to turn, she sent 7 News Detroit a message. When I saw it, I knew we had to at least try to help her.

I was able to connect Jayniece with the Detroit Housing Resource HelpLine, housing services with the city of Detroit, and they pointed us to the Pope Francis Center.

There, we were able to get Jayniece and her three kids a warm meal, place to sleep and help from the city to start rebuilding their lives.

"We're getting help now. The kids are happy, they're eating, I feel like they're safe. There's people around us that actually care, so to see them feel that love makes me happy," she said.

If you would like to help Jayniece and her children, there is a GoFundMe in place to help them rebuild their lives.