Family of missing 79-year-old man urging Dryden residents to search their properties, check cameras

(WXYZ) — After 7 days of extensive search and rescue for 79-year-old Joe Mindelli of Dryden Township, his family is now urging Dryden residents to check their properties and any cameras they may have.

The Dryden Twp. Fire Department posted that search operations had been suspended Monday to allow parties to rest and regroup.

Family became concerned when Joe Mindelli was not at his residence in the 5200 block of Casey Road in Dryden Township on July 19. Family said it’s not unusual for him to go on morning walks, but by the afternoon, they worried something was wrong.

Mindelli is described as an avid outdoorsman and enjoys walks on trails.

Multiple police departments and friends and family have conducted searches, but Mindelli is still missing.

It is unclear what Mindelli was wearing on the day he went missing, but family says he usually layers more than one shirt, tan cargo-type pants and knee high muck boots.

