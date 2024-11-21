Family of Orion Township explosion victim: 'He is doing exceptionally well'

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — One day after the Tuesday explosion that rocked the Orion Township community, we're learning that a man who was hospitalized is recovering well and is expected to be OK.

The explosion happened at the Keatington New Town Condominiums near Baldwin and Waldon roads.

Related video: Amazon driver ran toward danger, saving victims of the Orion Township explosion

Amazon driver ran toward danger, saving victims of the Orion Twp explosion

Multiple buildings were affected. Eighteen units were completely destroyed across the complex and 12 others are being questioned for their stability. Miraculously, everyone is alive.

“It is an absolute miracle, an absolute miracle if you have seen that scene that we are currently talking about — no fatalities," Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett said.

A man and a woman were sent to the hospital with serious injuries, including Ann Odden’s 80-year-old brother who she wants to keep anonymous.

WXYZ Ann Odden

Odden says her brother was working in his office and about to make a pot of coffee when he heard a loud boom. Everyday heroes stepped in to help guide him and others to safety.

“The gentleman was standing in the middle of the house with his clothes got blown off and he was coherent. He talked and he said he wanted a chair, so we got him a chair and moved him from here to the street until the medics got here," neighbor Paul Kastran said.

Odden's brother was transported to a burn unit in Detroit where he is recovering. She said her brother lost everything in the explosion but is just grateful that he's alive.

“He is doing exceptionally well. I mean, everybody’s just shocked at how well he’s doing because he shouldn’t be here," she said.

Related video: Community steps in to help those impacted by condo explosion

'A lot of devastation.' Community steps in to help those impacted by explosion

The investigation into the exact cause is officially underway. The Orion Township Fire Department believes the cause could be a gas explosion, but it will take weeks to get clear answers.

"Our team is very slow and methodical to make sure that they don’t miss anything. They’re very thorough in their investigation. At the earliest, I say it will take a week for the initial, it may take three to four week for the full investigation," Orion Township Fire Chief Ryan Allen said.