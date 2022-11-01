Family of Porter Burks to sue the Detroit Police Department for $50 million

(WXYZ) — The family of Porter Burks, the 20-year-old man who was shot and killed by Detroit Police during a mental health crisis call, plans on suing the Detroit Police Department for $50 million.

The family's lawyer, Geoffrey Fieger will be holding a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to announce the filling.

Burks passed away on October 2 after an encounter with police.

His family says they called DPD because they feared for Burks' safety as well as others.

Burks suffers from schizophrenia and has a history of stabbing people. He was walking around with a knife that day.

When police arrived on scene to help him, they say they struggled to calm him down. They also claim that Burks charged at one of the officers with a knife. That led to him being shot at 38 times by 5 different officers.

"Why would you shoot him with 38 bullets? Why would you treat him worse than a wild animal?”

Back in October, Chief White defended his officer's response saying DPD is having to increasingly deal with people suffering from mental illness with dangerous weapons.

"Our mental health crisis is real. Our mental health crisis in our city is real and this is not just a police matter, we're a response unit," he said.