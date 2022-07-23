PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Along the streets of downtown Pontiac Friday night, artists were showing off their creations, expressing their talents. Meanwhile down the road, a group of Zumbathoners were express themselves.

Karen Kobylik was not only leading the Zumbathon, she also helped organize it to raise money for a special charity.

“Today, our charity is the Trevor Project, which is very near and dear to my heart,” Kobylik said.

Just two months earlier, Karen lost her son Bishop Taverner and daughter Ruby Taverner to a murder-suicide. Her daughter identified as transgender and struggled for years with mental health and suicidal thoughts.

Ruby had recently spent a week in a mental health hospital, according to Kobylik.

"We were trying to get her so much help,” Kobylik said. "It overwhelmed her and she ended up shooting my son, shooting her boyfriend and shooting herself.”

According to The Trevor Project, LGBTQ youth are four times more likely to attempt suicide. The nonprofit runs programs and a 24/7 crisis line to offer support.

“They want to help, so I want to help them because no other mother should have to go through what I have,” Kobylik said.

The Zumbathon was planned quickly with hopes of becoming an annual part of the Pontiac Arts Crawl. The Zumbathon would continue to raise money for the Trevor Project with support of the city.

“It is amazing what she is trying to do — for her to fight through what she’s been through,” City Councilwoman Melanie Rutherford said.

“It's a great opportunity for the Pontiac Arts Crawl here to do more than just entertain. It's a great opportunity to really do good,” Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel said. “It's a really important fundraiser for a really important cause.”

Knocked down by tragedy and now back on her feet dancing, Karen has made it her goal to spread hope and awareness, so no other family knows the pain.

“It's now my life mission," Kobylik said. "We can’t have this happening to our children. We need to get them the help that they need, and I want to help. I’m going to fight.”

If you or someone you know needs help related to mental health, you can reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.

