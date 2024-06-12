Family of teen killed at Southfield hotel raising money to help with investigation

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A grieving family is taking new steps to get justice for a teenager who was killed at a hotel in Southfield.

Tyler Johnson's loved ones set up a page to raise funds to support the investigation into his death.

The 15-year-old was shot in a room at the Westin hotel in Southfield in February. Police say he was with four friends, who are also teenagers, and one of them pulled the trigger.



VIDEO: Mother angry as teens who were with son when fatally shot don't talk to police

Mother angry as teens who were with son when fatally shot don't talk to police

Police said none of the teenagers are trying to help investigators determine who shot Tyler or why.

"I have a problem with that," Tyler’s mom Tomika Alexander previously said during a press conference with Crime Stopper

Each teen obtained an attorney with help from their parents.

Family says Tyler excelled in sports and loved exploring new restaurants with his mother.

"We believe that the individuals in that room know exactly what happened," Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren previously told 7 News Detroit.

VIDEO: Relative of one of teens in Southfield hotel room during shooting said an 'adult dropped the ball'

Teen shot at hotel fighting for his life

Barren said investigators believe all of the teenagers were awake when the shooting occurred but may have claimed to be asleep to distance themselves from the events of that tragic morning.

"We have circumstantial evidence, but what the prosecutor's office needs from our community is these witnesses, or members of the community who may know what transpired, to bring us that information so that the prosecutor can now have a case to present for prosecution," Barren said.

The day of the deadly shooting, one teenager was arrested for being in possession of two firearms, a 9mm handgun and a 40 caliber handgun that police say is the weapon that killed Tyler.

If you are interested in donating to the invsestigation fund, visit the family’s AngeLink.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

