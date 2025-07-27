Family of Walmart stabbing victim says he's improving, praises first responders

(WXYZ) — The cousin of one of the victims of the mass stabbing at a Traverse City Walmart on Saturday spoke to 7 News Detroit.

Eleven people are still recovering after the brutal attack.

"We got a phone call from my father-in-law asking if we heard about the stabbings at Walmart," said Kate Kniss, a relative of a victim.

For Kate, it was shock and disbelief after learning her cousin was among the victims of a brutal mass stabbing at Walmart on Saturday.

"He was stabbed in the chest and ribs. He was in serious condition. He had a deflated lung. It penetrated his liver and ribs," said Kate.

She said thanks to doctors and other first responders, her cousin is improving after his surgery and could be released next week.

She said, reflecting back, it's still so hard to believe what happened at a store she’s visited hundreds of times.

"He was there with his mom, my aunt, to pick up some groceries for the church picnic the next day. They went in separate directions in the store," she said. "He recalled the suspect running towards him, but didn’t realize what his intentions were.”

“I’m happy to report one patient treated and released, 10 remaining patients, 2 serious. Others have progressed to fair condition," said Dr. Tom Schermerhorn with Munson Medical Center.

At an earlier press conference, more details were shared, including about the weapon, which was described as a folding knife with a 3 1/2 inch cutting blade.

The sheriff said 42-year-old Bradford James Gilley of Afton, Michigan, assaulted victims in an act of terrorism.

EMS responded quickly after good Samaritans called 9-1-1 and helped stop Gilley, who is now being held in jail.

"Multiple citizens, including one armed with a pistol, confronted the suspect in the parking lot, preventing him from harming further people and leaving," said Grand Traverse County Sheriff Mike Shea.

“I was very relieved to hear there were citizens brave enough to take that on. We all think about those situations and things we would do," said Kate.

Free counseling is being offered as the FBI and deputies work to determine a motive.

In the meantime, staff at Munson Medical Center and law enforcement are being praised for lifesaving treatment.

As for criminal charges, we’ve learned Gilley is expected to be arraigned on one count of terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder.

“Very thankful for the sheriff department and Sheriff Shea for his transparency," said Kate. "Our law enforcement was dedicated to having correct, accurate information.”

