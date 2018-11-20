Family of woman shot and killed inside Taylor gas station speaks

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - The stepmother of 40-year-old Tonya Davidson says she has more questions than answers as to why her step-daughter was shot down inside a Taylor gas station.

“I just want to make sure there is justice for Tonya and her children,” said Ivonne Bennett.

Davidson was a mother to four children ranging in age from 9 to 19. Davidson was shot inside Taylor Fuel Shop Friday afternoon. She was shot in the abdomen and later died.

“I just find it so hard to believe, so unreal,” Bennett said.

At the time of the shooting, police told 7 Action News the shooter claimed self-defense.

7 Action News reporter Jim Kiertzener viewed the video from inside the gas station. The video shows a woman jumping on top of another woman. The woman who was jumped on then pulled a gun and shoots the woman who jumped on her once.

Bennett says Davidson knows her shooter, and that the two had bad blood. She says she has her doubts about the claims of self-defense.

“If it was noon and you’re in a gas station with people in there that your life is being threatened that you would have to pull out a gun and shoot someone,” Bennett said.

She added that the woman who shot Davidson has been let go from police custody. They are now waiting to see if she will be charged with a crime.

“I’m devastated, I’m sick about it, sick,” Bennett said.

Typically police will gather the evidence and it will be up to prosecutors to decided whether or not to file charges.

Taylor police have confirmed a woman died in the shooting but are not releasing any more information about the shooting and say the investigation is ongoing.