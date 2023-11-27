Watch Now
Family pleads for answers after father murdered following Detroit house party

Posted at 3:02 PM, Nov 27, 2023
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit family is plagued with questions after the sudden shooting murder of a beloved father.

We’ve learned a family gathering on Kingsville spiraled out of control on November 11. Soon after, the family of Shannon Moore tells us he was found dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.

We asked his mother Cecilia Ann Barnes: “When you think of Shannon, what first thoughts come to mind?“

She replied: “Loving. Caring. Respectful. Didn’t bother people.”

Barnes says she got a call from his father, who she said was totally in shock as he delivered the horrible news.

Shannon leaves behind a 12-year-old son, and many other family members who are puzzled over what took place.

“He felt safe at his family’s house. That was his dad’s cousin. He felt safe there. I don’t understand how he ended up dead,” says Barnes.

Some relatives say they believe Shannon could’ve died trying to intervene in a dispute, but his mother also feels mental health issues could have played a role. She tells us there have been few answers from detectives as they continue to work on the active case.

Barnes adds, “I just want answers. I have no idea. He’s not here to speak no more. I just have to speak for him.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover the funeral expenses.

For now, Barnes just wants others to know her son never carried a gun, and would not ever hurt someone else.

“Why did they have to kill him? I know my son didn’t have a gun. He didn’t. Just to shoot him dead in the chest,” says Barnes.

Detroit Police still want help from the public and say, so far, there are no charges or suspect info.

