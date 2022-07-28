Family pleads for missing Detroit barber's safe return

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The family of David "D Wood" Woodger is pleading for his safe return. Detroit police say they're looking for tips from the public and following up on leads.

Police say Woodger was last seen Thursday around 5:30 a.m. at his home in the 20400 block of Gardendale Street near 8 Mile Road. His family said it’s not like him to take off and not say anything.

“David normally speaks to someone in his family everyday. Everyday,” Nefertiti Morris, Woodger's sister told, 7 Action News.

7 Action News met with Morris outside her brother's barbershop, D-Wood's Barbershop, on East 7 Mile Road and Conley Street. Morris said her brother's been cutting hair for more than 20 years.

“He is well-known throughout the community for love," Morris described.

She said he's known to give back in various ways including as a coach for youth sports.

Family said the 46-year-old left his barbershop shop the evening of July 20 between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. with someone he knew. Police said he was last scene at his home on Gardendale early in the morning on July 21.

Where he has been since then is a mystery.

“He is loved. He is missed," Morris said. “We want people to reach out to us, either to his family, his wife, someone that knows him, so they can help bring him home.”

7 Action News also spoke with Woodger’s twin Davida by phone.

“Just to keep faith, ya know? Not write him off as being deceased or anything, just please. We believe that David is coming home," Davida Woodger said.

The family said they don't know anyone who would have any ill feeling toward him.

David Woodger is described as 5-foot-9 and about 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on David "D Wood" Woodger, you’re asked to call the Michigan State Police at 313-456-0020 or the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1201.

