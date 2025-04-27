Family says body of missing teen London Thomas has been found

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The family of missing 17-year-old London Thomas confirmed to 7 News Detroit on Saturday that the teen's body has been found.

Sources say the body was found in Southfield in the area of 8 Mile and Telegraph.

Thomas was last seen on April 5 with her boyfriend on Carlyle Street in Inkster, according to Detroit police. Her cellphone was last pinged in the area of Cooper Upper Elementary School on Ann Arbor Trail in Westland.

Police, family and the community had come together to search for her over the last several weeks.

Detroit police had said previously that they were investigating the possibility of foul play. Multiple search warrants have been executed in the investigation.

Officials say London's boyfriend is considered a person of interest in the case.

Thomas had been described as an outspoken teen with a soft heart, a love for music and hair.

