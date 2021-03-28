Family seeks help to honor wishes of Clinton Township nurse

CLINTON TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Family members grieving the death of a nurse from Macomb County are asking for the public’s help in bringing them closure. They say her last will and testament is missing, leaving them unable to honor her final wishes.

The niece of Faye Carpenay says she dedicated her life to caring for others, both as a nurse and a loving mother. Now, she wants to make sure her wishes can be fulfilled.

“She was a nice, caring person and a nurse for over 20 years.” says niece Kisha Mason Miles.

Throughout her life, loved ones describe Carpenay as kind, loyal, compassionate and courageous. A nurse of more than 20 years, she dedicated her life to helping others at Detroit’s Sinai Grace Hospital.

“She was a role model. I became a nursing assistant because of her.” says Mason Miles. Sadly, she adds Faye passed away at the age of 66, leaving those close to her devastated. “I just miss talking to her every single day. We talked almost every day and still got her number in my phone.” says Mason Miles.

Making things worse, she says her aunt’s last will and testament prepared by an attorney prior to her death could not be found, leaving her final wishes unresolved.

“We need the will and attorney who drafted the will if possible. “I just want her final wishes to be honored and respected.” says Mason Miles. She says it would also help begin healing that hasn’t been able to happen since Dec. 2019.

“She worked all the time and always had two jobs. It would be closure. Just closure to know her final wishes, move on and just have closure.” says Mason Miles. Faye was a mother to several children, & family time was what she enjoyed most. If you can help her family, send us an email or message on WXYZ.com, Facebook or Twitter.