Family still seeking answers 4 months after Na'Zyiah Harris disappeared

It's now been more than four months since 13-year-old Na'Zyiah Harris stepped off her school bus and disappeared.

Her family is still waiting for answers and renewing their pleas for someone to come forward with information.

Na'Zyiah was last seen on Jan. 9 at the intersection of Cornwall St. and 3 Mile Dr. The primary suspect in her disappearance is a registered sex offender and is currently being held in the Wayne County Jail.

Na'Zyiah's family is expected to gather outside of the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice on Thursday for a rally. Na'Zyiah's biological father talked exclusively to 7 News Detroit, saying he is fighting for his own life, but holding onto hope to find his little girl.

Murvin Jennings, 46, said he's tried to reconnect with his daughter for the past eight years. Jennings said he was only reconnected after two Detroit Public Schools Community District police officers tracked him down.

"'When's the last time you've been up to your daughter's school?' I said, 'my daughter's school? I don't even know what school she goes to.' I said, 'I've been looking for her.' And, they looked at each other. And, I was like, 'what's going on?' They said, y'our daughter's missing,'" Jennings told us.

He's dealt with serious medical issues in the eight years away from Na'Zyiah. Jennings said he has congestive heart failure, and in April, doctors only gave him days to live. While the prognosis has slightly improved, Jennings needs a new heart.

"I believe my daughter was pregnant. Yeah," he said.

He said must of the family thinks Na'Zyiah was being sexually assaulted by the suspect. We're not naming him because he hasn't been officially charged in the case.

Jennings also said he talked to Na'Zyiah's older brother and said he told him the suspect had been molesting Na'Zyiah since she was 12 years old.