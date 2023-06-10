Fans converge on downtown Detroit for first night of Taylor Swift concert

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Friday night, Ford Field was jam packed and sold out as thousands of people attended the Taylor Swift concert.

The pop star brought her Eras Tour to Detroit Friday and will again Saturday evening. Fans endured traffic troubles, parking challenges and long lines the first night.

Cindy Dilaura and her family actually visited downtown to root for Detroit Tigers baseball next door at Comerica Park.

“We're trying to figure out how do we get into Comerica Park because their lines wrapped around the whole building. So, where do we get in?” she said.

Some of her family members say they chose the game over the concert because "it was a little too expensive.”

Still yet, thousands sacrificed and paid the price.

“This was her Christmas present from us," one mom stated.

"I think we all like picked a different era," one fan stated of the variety of eclectic outfits worn.

“We didn’t plan to match, but it kind of just happened that way. So, we just rolled with it. So yeah, I think purple’s our color," another fan explained.

One group of friends drove from the middle of Ohio.

“It was a solid three hours, 45 minutes. But you know, I’ll do anything for my T-Swift baby," a young lady stated.

Others, like Sidney, caught a flight. She said she flew from Mississippi.

“Well, I am an old Swiftie. I’m 24. They’re so much younger than me. So, 'Fearless' is the album that raised me. I grew up listening to that album. I listened to it on a CD, which probably sounds so old to you guys," she said.

Young fans Grace and Quinn said this is the first concert they've ever attended.

“I love all her songs, her albums. My favorite albums. My favorite album right now is 'Midnights,'" Grace said.