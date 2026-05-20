Farmington Hills police release sketch of person of interest in murder of man at Woodland Hills Park

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ahead of a planned meeting on Wednesday night, Farmington Hills police have released a sketch of a person of interest in connection with the beating death of a man whose body was found at a park earlier this month.

Police released the sketch on Wednesday and also identified the victim. The victim was identified as 64-year-old Richard Allen Harris of Farmington Hills, and said his death was ruled a homicide.

Harris' body was found in the Woodland Hills Park on May 3.

Police say some witnesses observed the person of interest in the Woodland HIlls Par on May 3 prior to Harris' arrival, and others placed him in proximity to the victim.

The person of interest is described as a man, 20-30 years old, average height, slender build with black hair, a scruffy bear and olive-toned skin.

Farmington Hills police

Farmington Hills police are stepping up patrols at city parks as detectives continue to investigate the beating death of a 64-year-old man whose body was found at Woodland Hills Park on Sunday.

Now neighbors are demanding answers about their own safety.

Watch a previous report from Darren Cunningham in the video below:

Search for answers in Farmington Hills murder mystery

It’s a quiet sanctuary filled with wildlife and the occasional hiker, but some who frequent the park see it differently these days as questions about Sunday’s homicide linger.

John Ferguson said he comes to Woodland Hills Park for peace, quiet and fresh air. But now, that isolation is eerie.

Earlier this month, a man was found dead along the very trail where Ferguson came to enjoy nature.

"It’s a pretty trail. It’s quiet. There’s hardly anybody ever here. That’s what makes it a little concerning to come out here now because you usually maybe see one person on the trail, sometimes nobody," he told 7 News Detroit.

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The medical examiner’s office said the man died from multiple blunt force trauma.

Ferguson asked, "Was it random? Was the body left here?"

Previous report: Farmington Hills police launch homicide investigation after body found on park trail

Farmington Hills police launch homicide investigation after body found in park

The silence from officials is fueling anxiety online. Ferguson raised several of those questions on Channel 7's Facebook page, wondering about the nature of the crime.

"Were they attacked? Were they walking with somebody and they got in an argument? Domestic situation, ya know? It’d help to know some of that stuff, so you can assess your level of concern to come back out here right now by yourself or for kids to come out here," Ferguson expressed.

Police Chief John Piggott calls this incident "very rare" for Farmington Hills. To put the community at ease, he is increasing police presence in all city parks.

"That’s not going to be many people. There’s not many houses that have visibility to the trail. There’s not many people out here at any given time," Ferguson said.

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“Why aren't the police answering any questions? Why can’t they say anything?" Ferguson asked. “I understand yeah, maybe you can’t get into super specifics but...."

The Farmington Hills Police Department advised people to be aware of their surroundings, report suspicious activity and askedanyone with information to call.