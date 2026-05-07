Farmington Hills police ask anyone in Woodland Hills Park on Sunday to contact them in homicide investigation

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — As they continue to investigate a death in Woodland Hills Park, Farmington Hills police are asking anyone who was in the park on Sunday, May 3rd, to contact them.

Officials say they may have information that could be of assistance. Police Chief John Piggott issued the following statement:

The Farmington Hills Police Department continues investigating the death at Woodland Hills Park as a homicide. This investigation is ongoing and remains active. At this time, there is no additional information to share; however, the department is asking anyone who visited the park or the surrounding area on Sunday, May 3rd, to contact the police department, as they may have information that could be of assistance. The department is using all available resources to bring this investigation to a close. Farmington Hills is known for being a safe community, and this type of incident is very rare. In response to the community’s concern, officers will increase police presence in city parks. The public is encouraged to remain aware of their surroundings, take ordinary safety precautions and contact the police department at 248-871-2610 if they observe any suspicious activity. At the request of the family, the department will not be releasing the name of the victim at this time.

According to the city, officers were called to Woodland Hills Park, located at 26655 Farmington Road, around 4 p.m. Sunday on a report of a body found on a trail.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Farmington Hills police launch homicide investigation after body found on park trail

Farmington Hills police launch homicide investigation after body found in park

Officials say the victim is a 64-year-old male resident of Farmington Hills.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.