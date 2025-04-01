Father of 2 left for dead by hit-and-run driver in Detroit demands justice

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Javon Houston said he's thankful to be alive after a vehicle hit him and kept going. He was riding his motorcycle.

The incident happened March 18 at the intersection of Tireman and Faust avenues on Detroit's west side.

"I just was over here just visiting," Houston told 7 News Detroit.

A visit to his mom's home almost ended with him losing his life. Houston said he took his motorcycle for a test ride down Tireman. That's when another driver ran the stop sign on Faust.

"When I see him, he was trying to shoot across. It was already too late. Next thing you know, I woke up, everybody was surrounding me asking me questions, was I OK," he recalled.

A video taken by a good Samaritan shows Houston laying in the street and the vehicle in question backing up with clear damage to the front left front tire well and taking off.

"You seen me laying there on the ground. You didn't get out to check on me, like no humanity. Just no nothin'. It's just like was real cold. I was hurt off that," he said.

There's emotional hurt beneath the physical pain. Houston said his cheek bone is broken. His left hand has road rash and nerve damage. He has gashes to the back of the head, among other injuries.

Despite all of that, he said "I'm alive and I got my mobility. I'm grateful."

He's grateful for his life and for those who came to his aid. We stopped Christy Winston who recalled the afternoon vividly.

"I was screaming 'Don't get up!' I was calling 911," she said.

Winston said she told others not to touch Houston to protect him from further injury.

Now, the father of two wants the driver to be held accountable. Because of the video, Houston said a lot of people on social media were helpful. They helped decipher the license plate and within a day, he said the vehicle was spotted in the area.

"(The at-fault driver) was trying to get it fixed. It was at the local mechanic house that's in the neighborhood," he said.

However, Houston said he has a problem. Having filed an crash report with Detroit police and after going to the 6th Precinct several times, he said he hoped for an arrest by now.

"They won't tell me if a detective is working on my case. They won't tell me nothin," he said.

"I just want justice."

Detroit police told 7 News Detroit the department is working to provide any information it has about the case to our team.

