Father of teen in alleged officer-dragging incident calls reason for traffic stop bogus

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police questioned a 17-year-old who was in a vehicle that allegedly dragged an officer.

It happened on St. Mary's Street near 7 Mile Road late Tuesday night.

During the incident, the 18-year-old driver was shot by police and is in critical condition.

DPD Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald said officers had been on routine patrol when they noticed the teen's vehicle in the driveway, and he said they approached it because it was blocking the sidewalk.

7 News Detroit spoke to the 17-year-old passenger's father "Dee," who didn't want to give his name. He's upset police approached the vehicle in the first place.

"They car was backed up right here and just a little bit piece (of the car was over the sidewalk). That was their excuse to jump out on 'em," Dee said.

He said police "came up out they car, out they way to mess with them kids — 17 and 18 years old."

Fitzgerald said, "Both occupants seemed to be moving around quite a bite in the car. It looks like they were tucking something underneath... underneath the seat. As the officers approached, they asked the occupants out of the vehicle and they did not comply."

The assistant chief said an officer then tried to open a door, and the 18-year-old driver hit the police cruiser multiple times while trying to flee. When the teen turned the vehicle to drive off, investigators said an officer was dragged by the vehicle.

Dee claims officers opened fire prior to the teens driving away.

"So (officers) just jumped out the car, start trying to hit the window with that thing. When it didn't break, they just started shooting in the car," the father said.

Investigators said the teen's vehicle was found a couple blocks away on Prevost Street and the 18-year-old was found a few blocks away on Rutherford Street. He had gunshot wounds in his arm and chest and was taken to Sinai Grace in critical condition.

"That's why that man need to go to prison. He need to go to jail," Dee said of the officer.

7 News Detroit is told the injured officer is in good condition. Police said the 17-year-old passenger ran from officer and turned himself in Wednesday.

When asked if his son turned himself in, Dee replied, "No, he went down to clear his name. He didn't have to turn himself in. He ain't did nothing. He was a passenger. He was just sitting there chilling. So, he went down there to tell what that police did."

Fitzgerald said, "We do believe both occupants are members of a local gang in this area. I don't even want to repeat the name of the gang because it's ridiculous."

In response to that claim, Dee told 7 News Detroit, "That ain't got to do with what happened here if it is. What that got to do with anything of what happened here? They jumped out the car and did some... they gang jumped out the car — the blue gang."

"All that... what this is. That's b***s***. They shouldn't have came over here and did what they did. They trying to cover they a**," he said.

When 7 News Detroit requested body camera footage, DPD reiterated it is their policy to release that footage within 45 days after an incident, along with a synopsis. However, at this time, they are not ready to release the footage.