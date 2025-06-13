FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two father-son duos at the Farmington Hills Fire Department are serving their community side by side, creating a special bond through their shared passion for firefighting.

"When I grew up, I will say I thought my dad was the coolest. I thought being a firefighter was the coolest job in the world, but I never considered even doing it myself," Clay Firment said.

Watch the video report below:

Father-son duos fight fires together at Farmington Hills Fire Department

Firment joined the department in September 2023 after his father, who started at FHFD in 2002, encouraged him to attend a meeting.

"We currently have two separate roles. I'm currently in administration, trying to ensure our city is safe before any fires. Clay is in operations where he's going to respond to the fires. I did have the benefit of seeing him put out his very first fire though," Dennis Firment said.

That first fire was a special moment for both father and son.

"I had never been on a fire before. I drove up, we get there, they're telling me to do all this stuff, I put it out. I turned around and my dad's standing right there, so I couldn't have asked for anything better," Clay Firment said.

For the Pudliks, firefighting is a part-time commitment but a full-time passion. Lt. Raymond Pudlik has served the department for 25 years, with his 21-year-old son now following in his footsteps.

"We respond from our house and we also pick up, we sign up for shifts," Pudlik said.

Caleb Pudlik expressed pride in his father's service and influence.

"He's been here 25 years. I'm very happy with what he's done and the man I've turned out to be," Caleb Pudlik said.

In honor of Father's Day, the sons surprised their dads with video messages expressing their appreciation. The emotional moment highlighted the strong bonds between these fathers and sons.

Watch the sons' video messages below:

Web extra: Clay Firment shares Father's Day message for his dad

Web extra: Caleb Pudlik shares Father's Day message for his dad

"I mean, that's awesome. You know, one of the biggest things is we're not afraid to say I love you. Every night when he leaves for a shift or when he comes home, it's always like, how you doing, what's going on, or good night, I love you, at the end of the night," Raymond Pudlik said.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.