FBI offering $25,000 for any information leading to the location of 2-year-old Wynter Smith

(WXYZ) — We are now entering day four of the search for two-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith. Each minute is an agonizing reminder for her grandmother.

"It's torturing you know? It's mentally torturing," she said. "And we can't move on like this for much longer. We need to bring this child home."

Wynter’s mother was stabbed on Sunday night a little before Wynter was kidnapped by her mother's ex-boyfriend. The suspect is Rashad Trice. He was arrested in St. Clair Shores early Monday morning but has remained silent on the toddler's whereabouts.

"It's a little girl. It's a 2-year-old girl. My daughter. She shouldn't have to go through this. She's got her whole life ahead of her," Wynter's dad said.

"We're all devastated. It's hard day by day moving on without this child knowing that she's missing and we don't know what's happening to her if anything."

The FBI is now offering a $25,000 reward to anyone with information that will bring Wynter home. They also released a detailed map of the route Trice took from Lansing to metro Detroit asking people to keep a keen eye out for anything suspicious.

The extensive search efforts include drones, boats, and canines.

"We will not give up on Wynter. We will keep hope and prayers alive for a safe return," police said.

Wynter's father has this message to anyone who has prayed and helped search for his daughter.

"I really want to say thank you. I appreciate you all. I just hope we can make it through the day and she can come back today or tomorrow. Find her and get this over with," he said.