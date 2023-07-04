FBI, police still searching for 2-year-old abducted of Lansing

(WXYZ) — The Amber Alert is still active for 2-year-old Wynter Smith. Wynter was taken by Rashad Trice on Sunday evening after a fight with the two-year-old's mother. During their altercation, Trice stabbed Wynter's mother several times. She is currently in stable condition.

Police arrested Trice Monday morning in St. Claire Shores but Wynter was not in his custody. Police officials say he is not telling them where Wynter is.

Police and the FBI are asking drivers to be on the lookout in case they see something unusual on I-96 or I-94.

As for law enforcement officials, it's all hands on deck to find the 2-year-old. They are using drones, a dive team, and even have deputies searching on foot in Lansing near the apartment where Wynter was last seen. So far there is still no trace of the missing toddler.

Wynter's grandmother, Sharen Eddings, drove with family to Lansing from Detroit Monday wanting to help in the search.

"I had to see it for myself," she said. "They did drone, helicopter, divers, I didn't know this stuff at first."

Rashad Trice the ex-boyfriend of Wynter's mother. The grandmother says the two have a one-year-old child together.

"Ever since last night I couldn't sleep," Wynter's father Ajay Smith said.

Ajay plays football at UT Martin Tennessee. Last night, 7 Action News spoke with him via Zoom while he was waiting to get on a plane to Detroit from Nashville. He says all he wants to do is hold his daughter.

"Wynter is an amazing daughter. She's smart. She can count all the way to 40. She can say her ABCs. She can say some of them backwards," he said.

The FBI is currently leading the case and using every resource they have to find Wynter but at the time it is still unclear where she might be. Wynter's family is not giving up hope.

"I just want to tell everybody stay faithful. Don't give up. We've seen miracles," Sharen Eddings said.

Law officials are asking anyone with information to call the FBI. Wynter was last seen in shoulder-length braids and a white t-shirt with rainbows.

The FBI is also putting out a stern warning that anyone helping to hide Wynter could face serious charges.