FBI searching for suspects wanted in armed jewelry store robberies in Dearborn & 2 other states

The FBI is searching for masked armed robbery suspects who have hit jewelry stores in several states, including Michigan.

According to the FBI Chicago division, there are four masked suspects who were involved in the armed robberies in Illinois, Michigan and Missouri.

The FBI said the first jewelry store robbery happened on July 13, 2023, where three men walked into a store in Bridgeview, Illinois. It's believed they also hit another jewelry store in Brdigeview on Jan. 9, 2024.

On Aug. 7, 2024, the FBI believes the suspect robbed Marium Jewelry in Dearborn, and then allegedly hit a jewelry store in Winchester, Missouri.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 reward. Anyone with information is asked to call them at FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or your local FBI office.

See the surveillance video from Dearborn below