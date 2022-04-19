Federal mask mandate lifted for public transportation and public transportation hubs

(WXYZ) — The TSA will no longer enforce the mask mandate on public transportation and public transportation hubs.

"I'm excited that the White House dropped it as quick as the Federal Court shot it down. I'm glad that things are happening quickly," passenger Jeremey Hollis said.

SMART Bus also says masks are no longer required on buses.

"I don't think it should be a federal mandate," passenger Neal Deutsch adds.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Mizelle struck down the national mask mandate on public transportation in a court ruling on Monday declaring the mask mandate unlawful.

So the TSA will no longer enforce masks in airports or on planes.

Following the news, the Detroit Metro Airport released this statement:

"The Wayne County Airport Authority has learned the transportation security administration will not enforce its security directives and emergency amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and in transportation hubs, including Detroit Metropolitan Airport, at this time."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called the rulling disappointing.

Other travelers say while masks are now optional, they will continue to wear one.

Rideshare services like Uber and Lyft will still be requiring riders to wear a mask.