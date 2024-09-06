Feds, DPD discover 3D printed guns after Glock switch bust; teen arrested

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Friday, Detroit police revealed how they discovered a teenager was making 3D printed guns in his home.

The bust occurred Wednesday on Anglin Street near E. Remington Avenue on the city's east side. Police said they arrested the teenager on felony weapons charges.

"I never even knew that they had that type of stuff over there because they, ya know, they good peoples. They stay to themselves ...,” Cheron Barton, a neighbor said.

She said the neighbors moved in about two years ago and there's never been a problem.

Wednesday, Barton witnessed a police raid.

She learned a 14-year-old in the home was allegedly making 3D printed guns, which is illegal.

“I know they had one (person) sitting on the porch and then they had put one (person) in the back of the police car," Barton recalled.

"I have a 14-year-old son and also a 13-year-old son myself,” Barton said.

“It’s scary because my sons use to hang out with him and had I known that, I would never even let my sons hang (with him)," she explained.

Detroit police held a news conference Friday afternoon and revealed how they made the discovery.

“Recently, we learned that Homeland Security intercepted a package from China of a machine gun conversion device, which commonly referred to as a Glock switch," Cmdr. Ryan Connor explained. "Working in conjunction with Homeland Security, we allowed that package to be delivered.”

Connor said Homeland Security and DPD’s gang intelligence unit then executed a search warrant on the home.

“Numerous 3D printed lower devices were recovered, approximately 12 handgun lowers and five rifle lowers. That’s the lower portion of a handgun," the commander explained.

He said a 3D printed Glock switch along with other gun manufacturing tools were also recovered.

When asked if there was any indication that weapons manufactured at that home had made it out onto the street, Connor said, "We’re currently investigating that.”

7 News Detroit knocked on the suspect's door to get answers. Someone shouted through the window and refused to come to the door.

"We don’t walk to talk," the person said. "Nah, ain’t nothing to talk about."

7 News Detroit explained we just wanted to get their side of the story.

The person replied, "It ain’t no side of no story.”

Barton is left in shock.

“You just never know. You never know," she said.

When asked if an adult in the home could face charges, Connor said that is under investigation.