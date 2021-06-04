Feds make a dent in Vice Lords gang arrests but 4 still being sought

(WXYZ) — Four men are still being sought in connection with the Vice Lords gang that has ties to Detroit and Chicago. The four men are Aaron Knight, Anthony Reynolds, John Johnson and Lasail Hamilton.

RELATED: Feds target Vice Lords street gang with racketeering indictment

They are considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF.

At Large Handout (1) by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

A 171-page indictment carries a total of 39 counts against 40 alleged members that include RICO, conspiracy gun, and drug charges.

The feds say the gang has several layers and names including The Almighty Vice Lord Nation, based in Chicago, and branches with the names The Insane Vice Lords, The raveling Vice Lords and others.

Two alleged leaders, Kevin “Spaghetti” Fordham who was arrested on Hubble Street in Detroit, and Martin “Marty” Murff, who was arrested in Chicago.

Hundreds of gangs have been working the streets of Detroit for decades and continue today. The ATF gave 7 Action News a look inside with videos made by gang members before they were busted.

Some of the videos show how they recruit the young and put them to the test.

ATF agents go undercover to work the case and put their own lives on the line.

In the latest case, the ATF says they prevented three planned murders. The feds also say the gang had a long reach into the Michigan prison system with leaders and enforcers who would attack rival gang members.

“Given just the sheer volume and the numbers, we have a lot of work ahead of us,” said Acting U. S. Attorney in Detroit Saima Mohsin during a news conference Thursday.