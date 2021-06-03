Feds target Vice Lords street gang with racketeering indictment

(WXYZ) — Forty people have been charged in a 172-page federal racketeering indictment that was unsealed in federal court in Detroit today.

The case in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan alleges the people charged are connected to the Detroit branch of the Almighty Vice Lord Nation gang, which was founded in Chicago in the 1960s.

The 39-count indictment was announced by Acting United States Attorney Saima Mohsin on Thursday.

The indictment charges members from both Detroit and Chicago with being both state and national leaders of the gang. They are charged with using the gang for drug trafficking, violent crimes including robbery, murder and extortion, firearm crimes, as well as tampering and retaliating against witnesses.

Among the activities named in the indictment are a 2013 armed robbery and a 2016 stabbing, as well as various assaults along with other instances of criminal activity, including prostitution and narcotics crimes. Prosecutors also lay out how gang members used Facebook to post pictures of their activity, as well as communicate about gang business.

The indictment also details one murder, several attempted murders, as well as drug crimes involving cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and marijuana.

You can read the full indictment below: