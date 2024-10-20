Ferndale couple crowned Detroit Free Press Marathon Champions

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The 47th annual Detroit Free Press Marathon wrapped up on October 20th, with 19,000 runners registered for the scheduled Sunday races. But it's the Ferndale couple, Andrew Bowman and Sydney Devore-Bowan, who will look back at winning the 2024 Detroit marathon as a milestone event.

"This is our community, and for us to be a part of it, in this light, is amazing," said Andrew.

"You know you guys are putting this message out in the universe, saying that if you want to win a marathon, you must be married," said Faraz Javed, 7 News Detroit reporter.

"Of course! Get married and win," said Andrew.

Their passion for running brought the two together; they tied the knot last November. A story we featured the day before the race, and since they were the top contenders this year, Faraz also caught up with the duo as they warmed up near the start line.

"At this point I'm just really trying to relax and keep it bottled up. But I'm also visualizing what's it going to feel like the finish line," said Sydney.

"She said has it dawned on you that we are running a marathon? I said I think that's the most intense part of this whole thing, that this is a marathon, and anything can happen even when you are fully prepared," said Andrew.

Last year, Andrew was devastated for not being able to finish the Olympic Trials, while Sydney's passion for running nearly ended after she had to sit out for two years due to injuries. That's when they became each other's support system, making Detroit their first marathon running as husband and wife.

"What are the final words of encouragement or wisdom you are sharing with each other?" asked Faraz.

"No mater what I know you are going to do your best. I think you know I'm going to do my best, we don't know what that's going to look like out there," said Sydney.

"My mind is always, I love you no matter how this goes," said Andrew.

And it's fair to say it went well for both. 33 year old Sydney finished in the women's field in 2:42.46, while 30 year old Andrew won the men's race — and the overall — with a time of 2:17.47.

"That last 4 miles, I was like he is waiting for you; he is waiting for you. And then I was going to start crying when I turned the corner and I was like I better get in his arms in case I cry, because this is going to be embarrassing," said Sydney.

Sydney also won the 2018 Pittsburgh Marathon and the 2022 Glass City Marathon. While trying to keep pace with his wife, Andrew also bagged this year's Pittsburgh Marathon.

"Did you guys learn anything different this time around?" asked Faraz.

"It doesn't have to go the way you think it's going to go... And if you can just stay positive and believe in yourself," said Sydney.

"If you don't stick to your game plan. It's going to be tough," said Andrew.

For Sydney and Andrew, the historic moment at the finish line will always be close to their heart, and they plan to take part in more races as a couple and hopefully win more medals and share special moments along the way.