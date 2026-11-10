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Ferndale High and Middle schools locked down after reports of students with items that looked like firearms

Staff and Ferndale police searched both buildings and lockers, accounting for all students. The items reported as firearms were later determined not to be real.
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WXYZ
Ferndale generic
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FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ferndale High School and Ferndale Middle School were both placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after school staff received a report of students with items that appeared to be firearms.

The items were later determined not to be real firearms.

School officials said the schools were placed on lockdown at around 9:40 a.m. and the lockdown was lifted at 10 a.m. Staff and the Ferndale Police Department searched the buildings and lockers and accounted for all students.

The students involved were removed from the building, and their families were contacted.

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