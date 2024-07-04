Ferndale police searching for suspects in multiple drive-by BB gun attacks

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ferndale police confirm with 7 News Detroit that they're investigating multiple reports of what they're calling random drive-by BB gun attacks. No one has been injured.

Police say they're taking these drive-by attacks seriously and are actively searching for the suspects and vehicle involved.

Christopher Hull is one of the victims. He was walking his dog with his roommate near Farrow and Breckenridge streets in Ferndale when they were shot at with a BB gun by a passing vehicle.

Hull's roommate was shot in the chest and is expected to be OK. Hull and his dog were not hit.

"When you're walking your dog and everything, just having a stroll and that happens, it's shocking," Hull told me.

He described the moment to me when the car pulled up at what he says was a high rate of speed.

"We saw a red vehicle coming toward our direction and we saw in the rear passenger window roll down the window and that's when they decided to shoot the BB gun toward myself and my dog." Hull added "It sounded like fire crackers like a pop, pop, pop, pop sound."

This has Hull, his roommate and many in the city of Ferndale feeling uneasy and wonder if an attack like this is going to happen again.

"Even walking the dog this morning afterward and seeing cars come up and stuff like that. If it was a red car, you don't know if they're coming back to repeat what they did and what not, so I am definitely more on edge," Hull said.

Many people in Ferndale feel very strongly about these random drive-by BB gun attacks.

"Whether it's a BB gun, a water gun, an Orbeez gun, a paint gun, whatever it is, there's a time and a place for that type of activity. It's not out here where people are trying to live their lives, like we don't have enough to deal with as it is," Corey Jones told me.

Hull says he hopes Ferndale police catch the suspects involved in these dangerous and random attacks soon.

"I am totally fine with them getting prosecuted and it's what they deserve," he said.

Ferndale police are asking anyone with information or video footage to contact them at 248-541-3650.

