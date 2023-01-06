Fire and Ice Festival kicks off weekend of free winter fun at Valade Park in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Friday evening in Detroit, the Fire and Ice Festival begins at Robert C. Valade Park.

The festival is the first of four themed weekends that will be taking place throughout January and February at the Detroit park.

"We want to encourage people to think about winter in a different way," said Marc Pasco, director of communications at Detroit Riverfront Conservancy.

The weekend's activities will include the following:

Friday, Jan. 6:



4 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Axe throwing and the Ice Throne

5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. - Donald Ross Bag Piper (Celtic)

6:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Flames & Dames (Fire Dancing)

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Rowdy O’Reilly (Irish World)



Saturday, Jan. 7:

Noon to 9 p.m. - Archery, axe throwing and the Ice Throne

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Meet and Greet with Elsa

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Ice carving contest

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Renaissance performers, blacksmith demos and Quest scavenger hunt

1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Fairy Godmother of Music (Fairytale Music)

1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. - Randal Lee Wizard Show (Wizardly Wonders)

2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Fairy Godmother of Music (Fairytale Music)

3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Celtic Isles (Celtic Folk)

4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. - Theandric (Celtic Metal)

5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. - PICTUS (Primal Bagpipes and Drums)

6 p.m. - Lighting of the Fire and Ice Tower

7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Detroit Celtic Ramblers (Celtic Rock)

Sunday, Jan. 8:



Noon to 7 p.m. - Archery, axe throwing and the Ice Throne

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Meet and Greet with Elsa

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Renaissance performers, blacksmith demos, Quest scavenger hunt

1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Randal Lee Wizard Show (Wizardly Wonders)

1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. - Fairy Godmother of Music (Fairytale Music)

2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Randal Lee Wizard Show (Wizardly Wonders)

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. - Black Murray (Irish Folk)

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. - PICTUS (Primal Bagpipes and Drums)

One of the best parts is all of this is free.

Two eateries, Smokey G’s and Geisha Girls Sushi, which operate out of The Shed at Valade Park year round, will provide guests with delicious food to purchase.

Related: Fire and Ice Festival, Pistons and Red Wings among weekend events in metro Detroit

"Saturday and Sunday is when we really kick it up a notch," Pasco said. "We want to get people out and show them the love of the Detroit Riverfront, even in the winter."