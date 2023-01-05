Fire and Ice Festival, Pistons and Red Wings among weekend events in metro Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's the first weekend of the new year, which will be a big one for sports fans. In Detroit, both the Pistons and Red Wings will be home.

There are also several winter-themed events taking place to kick off the new year. Here's a list of seven things to do in the D this weekend:

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers



Sunday 3 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit Pistons host the Philadelphia 76ers at Little Caesars Arena.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers



Friday 7 p.m.

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Florida Panthers at Little Caesars Arena.

Fire and Ice Festival



Friday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday noon to 7 p.m.

Robert C. Valade Park at 2670 Atwater Street in Detroit

The Fire and Ice Festival is bringing medieval fun to Valade Park with a winter twist. There will be oversized fires, turkey legs, an ice carving competition, archery, ax throwing and renaissance fair performers. The highlight of the weekend is a 7-foot ice structure that will be lit into a giant bonfire on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Jackie Kashian



Thursday 7:30 p.m., Friday 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. and Saturday 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle at 310 S. Troy Street in Royal Oak

If you're looking for a good laugh this weekend, you're in luck because comedian Jackie Kashian will be performing at Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle with five showings. Kashian has been a comedian for 35 years and was last seen on "The Late Late Show with James Cordon." She was also on HBO's "2 Dope Queens," and her most recent comedy album went no. 1 on Amazon and iTunes, organizers say.

Monroe Street Midway



Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday noon to 8 p.m.

Across from Campus Martius Park at 32 Monroe Street in Detroit

A popular outdoor summer attraction that features roller skating, putt-putt, basketball and more has gotten a makeover for the winter as part of Decked Out Detroit. The new winter activities include an arctic slide, puck-putt, an arcade and food. The event is open various weekends through Jan. 29.

The Rink at Campus Martius Park



Friday 11 a.m. to midnight, Saturday 10 a.m. to midnight and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Campus Martius Park at 800 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The ice skating rink at Campus Martius has amazing views of Detroit's skyline as families enjoy a magical winter experience. After this weekend, changes will be made to the rink schedule.

Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo



Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Detroit Zoo 8450 W. 10 Mile Road in Royal Oak

Wild Lights, a one-of-a-kind holiday display wraps up for the season at the Detroit Zoo. So if you haven't been yet or want to go again, this weekend is the time to go. The event includes a lights display, enchanted trail, a Toyland, "The Polar Express" 4D theater experience and more.

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.

