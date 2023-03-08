Fire crews battling a 4-alarm fire at Heritage Roofing in Grosse Pointe Park

GROSSE POINTE PARK (WXYZ) — Fire crews are battling a 4-alarm fire at Heritage Roofing in Grosse Pointe Park.

One person, the owner of the building, was inside the establishment when the fire started but he was able to make it out safely.

According to officials, the fire started around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. The building, located on Charlevoix Street near Maryland is now a total loss.

"I tried to put it out but it caught and I went to get water and threw it on it got some more water and threw it on it but the heat got so bad I got the hell out," the business owner said.

Heritage Roofing has been in the area for 30 years. The owner, Edward Brown says he was inside working on a movie script when he noticed the flames.

At the time the cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.